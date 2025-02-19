Federal heating assistance payments delayed for some recipients

Some payments from the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP have been delayed.

Jean Logan of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland says they’ve been busy answering questions about the issue. “We have been getting a lot of calls. People are concerned because they know that they have qualified for assistance, but there has been a delay in those payments showing up on their Mid American account as a credit,” Logan.

Logan says the delay comes from the state. “Because the state has a new accounting software system, I think that’s caused some anxiety for people that have maybe been qualified for the program for many years,” she says, “and I just want to reassure people you are protected by the moratorium if you qualify for energy assistance. The amount that you are told will be credited to your account.”

Logan says they recommend that people talk with the utility company if they are concerned. “If a person would call in and they’re behind on their bill, Mid American will say, we’ll give you 30 days to make an appointment to see whether or not you qualify. They’ve extended that to 60 days they know that we’re running behind. So they really are trying to do everything that they can to help us through this,” she says.

Logan says you can still apply for LIHEAP funding if you are not already signed up. “It’ll run through April 30th. We’re booking appointments to March 6th right now, so we’re behind a little bit. Our staff are working really diligently to try to get that caught up so that there’s not so much of a lag time,” Logan says.

Logan says the average grant in her area is $300 to $400 dollars. Anyone in the state can contact their area community action agency to sign up.