State funding approved for Des Moines soccer stadium, Newton Speedway races, Cherokee shooting range

The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved state funding for several sports-related projects today.

IEDA spokesperson Kanan Kappleman says they approved a “Destination Iowa” five million dollar grant for the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation. “The Foundation plans to build the Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza in Des Moines. The stadium will have Iowa’s first professional soccer team,” she says. The $79 million project is planned for a former toxic cleanup site on the southeast edge of downtown Des Moines.

The board approved two sports tourism grants for Newton. Kappleman says one is for the two-day INDYCAR Race Weekend at the Iowa Speedway. “The Indy car race received $437,500 for that event, and the NASCAR Cup Series weekend received a $50,000 grant.” Both grants are to help with the marketing of the races.

The IEDA board approved a Community Attraction and Tourism Grant for Cherokee County. “The Cherokee County Conservation Board was awarded $35,000 to construct a trap field support building at the Licklider shooting complex in Cherokee,” Kappleman says. She says the money will help improve the use of the facility. “The project will create the necessary viewing areas and modern amenities for spectators during public use and events. And the total project cost is $185,000,” she says. The facility is used for all kinds of adult and youth shooting competitions.