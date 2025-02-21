The run of bitter cold in Iowa is coming to an end

Our furnaces are going to get a chance to slow down and going outside isn’t going to require multiple layers as we hit a warmup from the sub-zero temperatures and windchills this weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dylan Dodson says the cold air that’s been sitting on the state is moving out. “That’s going to be kind of moving off to our east through the weekend, and then we’re going to kind of get that warmer slowly flow that kind of brings those warmer temperatures back up into us into next week,” he says. “So just kind of a change in air masses that’s going to be overhead that, you know, bringing some warmer air to us.”

We are going from high temperatures that barely hit double digits, to well above seasonal highs. Saturday we’ll be working up into the 30s. And then by Sunday, we’ll be looking at, you know, 30s and 40s across the area for the highs,” Dodson says. “So temperatures really warming up into the weekend. And then as we get into next week, we could be looking at, you know, 40s and potentially 50s into early next week.”

He expects the snow to diminish quite a bit as temperatures rise. “That should start to melt off. It’s tough to say, obviously, how quickly that’ll happen, because the snow will also work to cool those temperatures down as it melts. But yeah, as we start getting these warmer temperatures for more days, it’ll start melting off that snow, for sure,” he says.

Dodson says as we head into the last week of February we are getting closer and closer to spring. “Normal temperatures as we get through the end of February and into the beginning of March, they really start, you know, climbing back up for around this time of year. You know, sun angles getting a little bit better or a little bit higher in the sky,” he says. “So we’re definitely starting to, going to start trending that way. You know, the cold is not over yet. I won’t say that we’re, we’re going straight to spring.”

Dodson says after overnight lows in the minus 20s, minus 30s range the 40 to 50 degree temperatures above zero are going to feel good.