EPA to let E15 be sold in Midwest states this summer

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will let a higher blend of ethanol be sold this summer in Iowa and seven other Midwestern states.

The sale of fuel with a 15% blend of ethanol has been prohibited nationwide in the summer due to concerns it could worsen smog levels. Bills have been introduced in congress to make the year-round sale of E15 a permanent federal policy. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in the absence of congressional action, the agency is considering emergency waivers.

Zeldin announced late Friday that E15 may be sold in the Midwest this summer. Iowa elected officials, farm groups and the ethanol industry praised the decision.