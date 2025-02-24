Bernie Sanders urges Iowans to lobby Miller-Meeks

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is urging residents of Iowa’s first congressional district to call Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks and ask her to vote no on a House GOP plan that includes budget cuts and tax cuts.

“We cannot allow that legislation to pass,” Sanders said. “…I look at a lot of polls and what the American people say is don’t give billionaires a tax break. Demand that they start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Sanders, who ran for president in 2016 and 2020, spoke in Iowa City this past weekend. People who gathered to hear from Sanders in the main venue and in two spill over locations were asked to share their contact information. The senator said they’ll be getting information via text or email on how to contact Miller-Meeks.

“Can you make that call?” Sanders asked, and the crowd cheered.

President Trump has expressed support for the package House Republican leaders unveiled to implement his border security and energy policies, while cutting about $2 trillion in federal spending. It includes an estimated $4.5 trillion in tax reductions as well.

Sanders launched a national “Fighting Oligarchy” tour this past weekend with a stop in Omaha Friday night and in Iowa City Saturday.

“Trump believes he can do anything he wants for any reason — he can ignore congress, he can ignore the courts, he is above the law,” Sanders said. “…Now is not the time for despair or feeling helpless. Now is the time to stand up, to fight back, to take on Trumpism.”

Miller-Meeks released a written statement calling Sanders is “a radical…who believes in higher taxes.” She said the purpose of the House bill is to “block the 25% tax hike for the average southeast Iowa taxpayer” if Trump’s 2017 tax cuts are allowed to expire at year’s end.

