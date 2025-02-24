Free dental clinic to help dozens of Waterloo-area children

Black Hawk County has some of the worst tooth decay numbers in Iowa, especially among children, so the county’s public health department plans to hold its annual clinic Friday in Waterloo.

It will help over 90 kids whose families may lack insurance, or face language or transportation barriers to dental care.

Clinic coordinator and dental hygienist Brenda Rieken says moving from private practice opened her eyes to how many of kids have no access to dental care.

“When you work in clinical practice, you think you see it all, but when you get out there and into schools and into clinics, childcare centers, you see children with decay and discomfort and pain,” Rieken says. “There’s a great need.”

Rieken says healthy teeth can vastly improve the quality of children’s lives.

“Healthy teeth can really contribute to their overall health,” she says. “For those children to be able to concentrate in school, eat and speak properly, it all correlates together. It’s a big part of it.”

More than 40 area dentists have volunteered to staff the clinic.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)