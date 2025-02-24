Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, marches in Des Moines

Iowa political leaders are condemning the activities of a white nationalist group called the Patriot Front that marched around the Iowa Capitol this weekend.

Videos posted online showed a group of people wearing hats, white masks, dark jackets and khaki pants marching down Grand Avenue in Des Moines. Many were carrying the U.S. flag that represents the original 13 colonies. The group chanted slogans like “reclaim America.”

The group’s website claims “democracy has failed America” and the government “must face alteration or abolition.”

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said the group’s scare tactics and hate have no place in Iowa. Iowa Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann told KCCI TV he’s never heard of the group and “they sound like morons.”