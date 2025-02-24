Single vehicle crash in SW Iowa kills one

A southwest Iowa man died in a fiery weekend crash.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 19-year-old Jase Michael Wilmes, of New Market, died when the pickup he was driving crashed at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in rural Page County.

The vehicle topped a hill and went out of control, entered a ditch and struck multiple trees.

It went airborne and landed upside down, coming to rest in a wooded area before becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Wilmes, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)