Sioux Center company given tax incentives for expansion

The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved state incentives for the expansion of a Sioux Center business.

IEDA spokesperson Kannen Kappleman says Service Trucks International is getting tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program. The company manufactures truck bodies used in the mobile equipment repair industry and they plan to increase capacity at their Sioux Center facility.

Kappleman says they plan to add on some 56,000 square feet. “They are going to be constructing a new building for manufacturing their tiger cranes, telescoping service cranes,” she says.

Kappleman says the company plans a capital investment of nine million dollars and they expect to create six jobs.