A Bedford man who was convicted of killing his mother in 2020 has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that 36-year-old Christian Andrew May died Sunday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals. The Department of Corrections did not give a cause of death.

May was serving a 30-year sentence in the stabbing death of his 62-two-year-old mother, Penny Sue Godfirnon, of Bedford. May began his sentence on July 18th, 2023.