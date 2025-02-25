Drake’s Bennett Stirtz honored by MVC

For the third time this season, Drake junior guard Bennett Stirtz has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Stirtz averaged 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in Drake’s two wins over UIC and UNI last week. Stirtz was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer in both contests going for 25 points against the Flames and dropping 26 points on the road against the Panthers. Stirtz’s efforts helped propel the Bulldogs to an overall record of 25-3 and a claim of at least a share of the MVC regular season title.

The Liberty, Missouri native was efficient from the floor shooting 55-percent from the field, while also doing damage from beyond the arc going 8-for-13 (62-percent) from distance. On Sunday against UNI, Stirtz recorded his third double-double of the season with a 26-point, 10-rebound performance. His 10 boards marked a career high. He also drained five three-pointers against the Panthers, a season best, including the finishing blow with 12 seconds remaining in overtime.