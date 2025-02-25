Iowa announces ticket information for Indiana Fever exhibiton

The University of Iowa announced ticket information for the Indiana Fever’s exhibition contest against the Brazilian National Team on May 4, 2025, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Tickets will be limited to four per customer and will be available through the University of Iowa and hawkeyesports.com.
Pre-sale for the event will begin Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. (CT) for Kinnick Society Gold and Kinnick Society I-Club level donors and Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders. General public ticket sales will begin on Friday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. (CT), subject to availability.
Pre-sale ticket prices, depending on seat location, range from $60 to $200, while general public prices will range from $70 to $250. A $6 per ticket fee will be added to each purchase.
Former Hawkeye and two-time consensus National Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, was selected as the No. 1 draft pick by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The UI Athletics Department retired Clark’s iconic No. 22 following Iowa’s win over second-ranked USC on Feb. 2, 2025, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.