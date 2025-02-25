Man shot by Sioux City Police during traffic stop dies

A man shot by a Sioux City police officer Saturday has died.

Sioux City Police say 30-year-old Vincente Manzo Hernandez of Hull was pulled over in an early morning traffic stop and officers learned he was wanted on felony criminal warrants. Officers say Hernandez resisted when they tried to take him into custody and an officer shot him. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two Sioux City Police officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation of the shooting by the Iowa DCI.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)