UNI’s Safely honored by Missouri Valley Conference

UNI pole vaulter Brendan Safley has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s (MVC) Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. This is the second time the Panther redshirt senior has received the honor this year.

Safely, a Kansas City, Missouri native, captured the men’s pole vault title at the Iowa Open last Friday after clearing 5.30 meters for his third event win of the season. Entering postseason competition, Safely ranks second in the MVC in the men’s pole vault and 27th among all Division I athletes with a career-best mark of 5.43 meters, ranking second in program history.

Safely and the Panthers return to action at the MVC Indoor Track and Field Championships, set to begin Sunday at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago.