Bill to remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act passes legislature

The Iowa House and Senate debated the bill that removes the words gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act for much of the afternoon today before both passed the bill.

Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says the bill is necessary to prevent courts from striking down recent laws to bar biological males from girls sports and girls restrooms in Iowa schools. “It is responsible, mature and statesmanlike, not political, it’s statesmanlike to actually enforce these protections when it is obvious that the removal of those words has no detrimental effect,” Schultz said.

Democrat Senator Matt Blake of Johnston, says the bill will allow discrimination against transgender Iowans. “This bill is meant to target a group of folks that are some of the most vulnerable in our state,” Blake said, “people that face prejudice every day because of who they are.”

Governor Reynolds could sign the bill into law quickly now that it has passed both houses..