Iowa State’s Matt Campbell tabs new assistant coach

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has announced the hiring of North Dakota State offensive coordinator Jake Landry as the program’s new running backs coach.

Landry spent the 2024 season serving as running backs coach and offensive coordinator for FCS National Champion North Dakota State after two seasons as OC and quarterbacks coach at St. Thomas, which won the Pioneer Football League in 2022 and was runner-up in 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Jake into our program,” Campbell said. “He’s had success at multiple levels, including as an offensive coordinator last year for FCS National Champion NDSU. His experience working with successful programs will be very positive for our offense and our football program as a whole.”

In 2024 with Landry calling plays and coaching the running backs, North Dakota State reached the top of FCS once again. Landry’s offensive unit was the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense averaging 38.1 points per game. It also ranked No. 1 nationally in first downs (361), team passing efficiency (178.66) and fewest turnovers (6). It was also Top 20 in third down conversion percentage (3rd, .545), red zone offense (5th, .933), time of possession (5th, 33:04), fourth down conversion percentage (8th, .682), passes intercepted (9th, 5), rushing offense (20th, 193.3) and total offense (20th, 417.6).

The Bison went 14-2 overall and 7-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU claimed five spots on the All-MVFC offensive first and second teams.