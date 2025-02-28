Funding hacked to watchdogs overseeing anti-discrimination in Sioux City

The head of Sioux City’s Human Rights Commission says some of the most vulnerable people in the community will suffer after the city council slashed the commission’s budget this week by more than a third, or $140,000. Executive director Karen Mackey oversees the panel that enforces anti-discrimination laws.

“Someone with power is rarely discriminated against. It’s the powerless,” she says. “The reason having a fully-functional human rights commission with staff is important. It’s really vital. Because we are a free and neutral fact-finder.”

City officials say property tax cuts passed by the Iowa Legislature have led to a tighter financial outlook. Mackey says it’s too early to tell where cuts will take place, but staffing will likely be reduced. She says she knew money would be tight, but had no idea the city council would cut next year’s budget so deeply, and now the commission’s future is uncertain.

“I was absolutely blindsided by the motion and then vote to gut our department,” she says.

The commission has a staff of five full- and part-time employees who investigate anti-discrimination laws in Sioux City.

“We do have predators in our community going after vulnerable people, and this is who that will harm,” Mackey says. “This isn’t gonna’ harm me.” Part of the board’s funding also comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The commission also organizes an annual multicultural fair and Mackey fears because of budget cuts, the event planned for next month will likely be the last.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)