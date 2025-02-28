Iowans are warned of today’s ‘critical risk’ for wildfires

Most of Iowa is under a Red Flag Warning from noon today through six o’clock tonight, as open burning is strongly discouraged.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says there’s a critical risk as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

“For today, we’ve got warm conditions in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ve got really dry fuels out there, because it’s so early in the season that nothing’s growing, so all the grasses and things are dry,” Hagenhoff says, “and then on top of that, we’ve got really strong winds gusting 45 to 50-plus miles per hour.”

The warning covers 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties, all but the far northeastern corner of the state. Hagenhoff says the warm temperatures, strong winds and dry vegetation will create a serious hazard.

“That combination is going to make it really dangerous for any kind of burning that goes on,” she says, “so we definitely want to take care and delay any burning until later this weekend or next week.”

More big dips are coming in the weather rollercoaster Iowans have been riding lately. The forecast calls for high temperatures across much of Iowa’s southern half to be in the 60s today, while highs tomorrow may only be in the 30s.

“Those ruthless winds are ushering in that cooler air with this cold front that’s going to be coming across here later on this evening, so that’s really the big push,” Hagenhoff says. “So, if you want to enjoy some of the warmer weather, get out there today and do that. It’ll be a little cooler on Saturday.”

The state Fire Marshal’s office shows active burn bans in only five counties, Mills County in the southwest, and four in eastern Iowa: Clinton, Linn, Muscatine and Scott.