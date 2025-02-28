No fish kill reported in wastewater spill in Webster County

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating an incident with wastewater in Fort Dodge.

The DNR Field Office in Mason City was notified Thursday regarding a wastewater discharge due to a broken force main.

The force main, which carries industrial wastewater from the city’s industrial park to the wastewater treatment plant, discharged the wastewater into a tributary of the South Branch of Lizard Creek in Webster County.

The DNR field staff responded to the incident. Upon arrival, they observed wastewater approximately two miles downstream from where the tributary empties in the creek. Repairs are underway.

Water samples have been collected. No dead fish have been observed with the investigation by the DNR and Fort Dodge officials continuing.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)