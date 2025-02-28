Take ‘Iowa Nice’ to the next level today

The governor’s declared today a statewide Day of Kindness, as Iowans are urged to find ways to be intentional with acts that will make someone’s day — or at least make them smile.

Kara Matheson, a vice president at the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, says the day started as a local event five years ago and quickly went viral.

“People in all four corners of the state really latched onto it,” Matheson says, “because who doesn’t enjoy that feel-good moment of being able to do any kind of small act of kindness for a stranger, for a loved one, you name it.”

The act can be big or small, monetary or action-oriented, anonymous or direct, and she says Iowans have the ability to swiftly make #IowaKind spread far and wide.

“We’ve seen businesses bring coffee to first responders,” Matheson says. “Let a stranger cut in line in front of you. We always hear about pay it forward in coffee lines. It can be calling or texting a friend or a family member and just telling them how much you have been thinking about them and that you appreciate them.”

The chamber’s own event today is called Socks of Love, where people are encouraged to donate new pairs of socks — solo pairs or a multi-pack — to be given to those in need. Last year, the effort netted more than two-thousand pairs. Anyone, anywhere can donate socks by clicking here, or, during the course of the day, just find some way to do something nice for someone.

“It doesn’t have to cost money, it doesn’t have to take a lot of time, thought or effort. It’s just kind of pausing to think, what small thing could I do to make a difference in someone else’s life?” Matheson says. “Truly, that one act that you can do will have a ripple effect, and it can inspire other people to turn and go and do an act of kindness to someone else.”

She says studies show kindness benefits not only the recipient but also the giver.

“It really feels good for you as someone who is giving that act of kindness, and of course, it’s going to feel good for the other person who’s receiving it,” Matheson says. “It really is just a ripple effect, and it spreads kindness even outside of this one day where our intention is to keep the focus on it, because I think every day of our lives, Iowans and people everywhere could benefit from more kindness.”