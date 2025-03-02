Man accused of Iowa woman’s 2016 death in custody in Honduras

The man charged in the death of Sarah Root — the Council Bluffs woman who is the namesake of what’s known as “Sarah’s Law” — is in custody in Honduras.

In 2016, Eswin Mejia was accused of drunk driving while street racing in Omaha and crashing into Root’s vehicle as it was stopped at a red light. Root, who was 21 years old, died at the scene.

Mejia, who was in the country illegally, posted a $5000 bond, was released and disappeared. Iowa’s congressional delegation soon introduced “Sarah’s Law” to require that illegal immigrants accused of violent crimes must be detained. Sarah’s Law was paired with another bill earlier this year and President Trump signed it into law.

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst say accountability is coming for Sarah’s Root’s killer. Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds say this is justice for the Root family.

The Honduran National Police notified U.S. officials Mejia was taken into custody on February 27. Negotiations are underway to have him extradited to Nebraska to stand trial.