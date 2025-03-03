Iowa Ag Secretary talks about trade trip to Central America

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig is back from a trade trip to Costa Rica and Guatemala. Naig says both countries present a lot of trade opportunities.

“To Guatemala being the largest economy in Central America, both very good markets for us, from a soybean meal, from a corn, from a corn, from a pork, beef and turkey standpoint as well, and we think both have a real upside from an ethanol standpoint,” he says. “We can help Costa Rica and Guatemala on two fronts. One is, you know, to help supply their livestock industries with feed. And so we do that through exporting soybean meal, dry distillers grains and corn, but also the consumer. You know, their rising incomes, they are looking for more protein,” Naig says.

He says representatives of Iowa’s beef industry were on the trip. “Iowa corn fed beef is very, very desirable, competes well, dark turkey meat as well. So these, markets, represent multi-faceted opportunities for us,” he says. Naig says the accessibility of the two countries is a positive.

*

(as said)”There’s a tremendous logistic advantage, logistical advantage for us to go down the Mississippi, across the Gulf and into ports in Central America,” Naig says. “So we have a logistical advantage, and then you match that up with the quality and the consistency that we can supply. We’ve got some very, very good customers in those two countries.”

The Iowa Economic Development Authority was on the trip with Ag Department as they worked to connect Iowa companies with markets for their products and services.