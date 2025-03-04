Bill would ban mRNA vaccines in Iowa

A bill to make it a crime to administer mRNA vaccines in Iowa — like the Moderna and Pfizer COVID shots — has cleared initial review in the Iowa Senate. However, the bill’s sponsor plans to adjust the legislation and instead give Iowans a route to sue mRNA vaccine manufacturers.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who was dismissed from a Dallas, Texas, health care system over his views on the COVID-19 vaccines, testified during a Senate subcommittee meeting.

“Probably millions of Americans regret taking a COVID-19 vaccine,” he said, “…so we’re at a point where city by city, state by state, there are delibertions like this one about pulling the COVID-19 vaccines off the market.”

Iowa medical groups and the association that repreents Iowa pharmacists oppose the bill. Dr. Jonathan Crosbie, who practices family medicine in Des Moines, told senators COVID vaccines have saved lives.

“Aside from being a practicing physician, I also teach at Des Moines University,” Crosbie said. “Our students want no part of practicing here with bills like this on the table. You are chasing them off.”

A woman who told lawmakers her name was Kim testified in favor of the bill. “There’s due diligence that needs to be done to study this gene-based treatment before more of it is unleashed on the public,” she said.

Jessica Highland, executive director of the Iowa Biotechnology Association, said there are Iowa companies doing research on mRNA vaccines for both humans and animals.

“We would just urge you not to be the first state in the country to pass legislation like this,” she told senators. “We think this still needs to be an option for patients and for the future.”

Researchers leading clinical trials say a mRNA gene-based vaccine shows promise in treating pancreatic cancer and a gene-based vaccine is under development for bird flu. The bill that would essentially ban M-R-N-A vaccines in Iowa got support from two Republican senators on the subcommittee and is now eligible for a vote in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.