Two federal office buildings in Iowa targeted for sale

Federal office buildings in Des Moines and Iowa City may be sold. Both buildings are on a list of over 400 federal facilities rated by the Trump Administration as “non-core assets” to government operations that should be sold.

The 10-story Neal Smith Federal Building in downtown Des Moines was built in 1960. Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have offices in the building. It also houses the regional office of the Veterans Administration as well as offices for the I-R-S and the U-S-D-A’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The Iowa City Federal Building opened in 1974 and its primary tenants are the U-S Geological Survey and the Veterans Health Administration.