Bill requiring Iowa law enforcement partner with ICE tabled

A bill that would have required local police to partner with federal immigration enforcement activities has been tabled and likely won’t be revived during the 2025 legislative session.

Iowa House Judiciary Committee Chair Steven Holt of Denison says he decided not to advance the bill because of concerns from law enforcement groups. “The main one that I heard that sort of hit home with me was the concern about manpower,” Holt told reporters. “If they were mandated to do this and they didn’t have the manpower, how that could impact other aspects of public safety.”

Immigrant rights advocates strongly opposed the bill, saying it would lead to racial profiling and undermine police relationships with immigrant communities. Holt hopes to advance a different immigration-related bill. It would say Iowa law enforcement officers could be charged with a felony if they refuse to cooperate and let Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest people being released from jail.

(Reporting by Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)