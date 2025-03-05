Blizzard makes many Iowa roads impassable, and travel almost impossible

The winter operations administrator for the Iowa DOT has just two words for Iowans during this blizzard: “Stay home!”

Craig Bargfrede says there are hundreds of big orange plows on the roads and they’re struggling to keep up with near-hurricane force winds and thick blankets of blowing, drifting snow.

“Conditions are very dangerous, and visibility has been — and continues to be — probably the biggest concern and the biggest thing that we’ve been dealing with,” Bargfrede says. “People also don’t seem to be heeding the warnings of ‘stay at home’ and ‘travel not advised’ by both us and state patrol.”

The DOT’s 511 website shows travel is not advised for much of western and central Iowa, and many roads in the region are considered impassible. Even sections of Interstate-80 have been closed this morning due to multiple crashes. Conditions were terrible when it was dark, but even during the daytime, Bargfrede says being on the roads is exceptionally risky.

“The winds are so strong, 40, 50 even upwards of 60 mile-an-hour gusts and with the powdery, light snow that we have, visibility is just an issue out there,” Bargfrede says. “I’ve gotten reports back from several operators that they’re just having a hard time seeing where they’re at on the roadways.”

Nearly every snowplow in the state’s fleet is on the highway for this storm. “Last time I looked, we were just over 600 plows out on the system, pretty much statewide,” he says. “We will continue to be out there throughout the day and probably into the nighttime hours, trying to get everything back to near-normal winter driving conditions.”

Bargfrede implores all motorists to reconsider before starting their engines.

“It’s just a safety issue today,” Bargfrede says. “This is a pretty fast-moving storm, so if people can just be patient and postpone any travel today, I really believe conditions are going to improve rapidly once the system moves through the state.”

Many ditches are littered with vehicles that have slid, spun out and gotten stuck. Hamilton County Sheriff Alex Pruismann says it’s a challenge to reach everyone who’s stranded.

“The guys are trying. The road crews are trying,” Pruismann says. “From the DOT, from the county and state level. The Iowa State Patrol is out. Hamilton County deputies are out. Webster City PD is out. We are trying to get to you.”

Authorities say if you’ve gotten stuck, stay inside your vehicle and call for help. Don’t attempt to walk to safety.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)