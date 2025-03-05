Decorah voters again reject idea of city-owned electric utility

Voters in a northeast Iowa city have defeated a plan to create a city-owned electric utility.

Decorah residents have said no to a municipal electric utility. In Tuesday’s referendum, 53.6% of voters said they did not want the city to pursue the matter.

It was the second time the City of Decorah put the issue up for a vote. In 2018, the proposal failed by just three votes. This time, the margin of defeat was larger — 182 votes. Decorah currently gets its electricity from Alliant Energy. ANNOUNCER OUT:

There are more than 750 municipal utilities in Iowa that provide electricity, gas, water and broadband service to city residents.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)