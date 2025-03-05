Iowa refugees may face homelessness with federal aid halted

Refugee resettlement agencies in Iowa are nearly out of funding after the Trump administration stopped providing money to support new arrivals.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Des Moines started the year with around 35 staff members. By Friday, six will remain.

Wellness program manager Leslie Olson says they haven’t been paid by the federal government since November, including money for services not affected by an executive order to stop resettlement work.

“We waited and we waited and we waited and organizations across the board have gotten kind of nervous about confronting anybody within the administration,” Olson says, “because the concern is, if I push this, then maybe that makes me a target.”

Olson says many on her staff are former refugees. She says they are concerned about what’s next for themselves and their clients.

Lutheran Services of Iowa has not been reimbursed for any federal expenses since December. Nicholas Wuertz, LSI’s director of refugee services, says they’re waiting for one-and-a-half million dollars in reimbursements.

“Homelessness and a lack of resources for these new families will be a reality in a few weeks, if the federal government does not fulfill its commitment to supporting the programs,” Wuertz says, “and it’s just sad because that does not have to be the outcome.”

Wuertz says Congress has already approved these funds. Without the money, LSI will continue to lay off employees.

(By Lucia Cheng, Iowa Public Radio)