State audit finds issues with Johnson County Conservation Department spending

A report by the state auditor identifies thousands of dollars allegedly improperly spent by the Johnson County Conservation Department.

The report finds more than $63,000 in improper payments and nearly $25,000 more in payments without supporting evidence. There were also some $5,300 in uncollected revenue under former Conservation Director, Larry Gullett and Operations Superintendent Wade Schultz. The investigation finds the improper disbursements include unauthorized payroll, use of credit cards and fuel purchases. Gullett died in September and Schultz remains on leave.

Copies of this report have been filed with the DCI, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General.