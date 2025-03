A new analysis indicates Iowa had a population spurt in 2024.

The Pew Charitable Trusts report found 42 states saw population growth in 2024 that was the highest its been in 15 years. Iowa’s population increased 0.72% in 2024, putting Iowa among seven states that had their strongest annual population growth since the turn of the century.

The analysis suggests Iowa’s population will grow during the rest of this decade.