List removed that indicated two federal buildings in Iowa may be sold

Two federal office buildings in Iowa are no longer on a list of facilities deemed not essential to government functions — and the list itself has vanished.

On Tuesday, the General Services Administration issued a list of more than 400 properties owned by the federal government that could be sold. The Neal Smith Federal Building in Des Moines and the federal building in Iowa City were on the list.

National media organizations are reporting the number of buildings on the list began to dwindle. On Wednesday, the agency removed the list from its website. An online message now says another list is “coming soon” as the agency identifies vacant or under utilitized space.

Neither of Iowa’s U-S Senators have commented on the potential sale of the federal office building in Des Moines, where both Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have offices.