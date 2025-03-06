One day after a blizzard, Iowa weather forecasters are confirmed fired

Six employees at the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities have been dismissed as part of the Trump administration’s overhaul of the agency, which has seen the recent firing of hundreds of workers nationwide.

Ray Wolf, a retired meteorologist with the Quad Cities branch of the NWS, says staffing shortages have been a chronic issue.

Wolf says, “As the office starts to lose the number of forecasters they have, their ability to staff up during events like the derecho a couple of years ago becomes harder and harder.”

The NWS provides weather forecasts and warnings, and employs roughly 12,000 people across the country. Wolf says they’ve faced hiring shortages, and the hiring freeze and dismissals will affect numerous day-to-day operations.

“To lose the probationary employees, some of whom were pushing years’ worth of experience, it takes time to spin people up in the job,” Wolf says. “So you had people who were ready to go and contribute, and those folks were eliminated.”

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorenson, who represents the Quad Cities, said in a statement the decision was reckless and will do irreparable harm.

There is no confirmation about the extent of layoffs from the weather service office in metro Des Moines, or in Omaha, Sioux Falls and La Crosse, which also provide forecasts for parts of Iowa.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they’re not discussing internal personnel and management matters.

(By James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)