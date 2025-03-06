Trump appoints Iowan to be regional director of SBA

President Trump has appointed former state Senator Brad Zaun to be regional director of the Small Business Administration.

Zaun, the former mayor of Urbandale, was the first elected official in Iowa to endorse Trump before the 2016 Iowa Caucuses. Zaun served in the Iowa Senate for 20 years and lost his bid for reelection last year.

As regional administrator of the Small Business Administration, Zaun told Radio Iowa he will spend most of his time traveling Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. The agency provides loans as well as counseling and contracting advice to small businesses.