Western Iowa woman found dead, suspect shot during standoff

Authorities conducting a welfare check on a western Iowa woman encountered an armed suspect earlier today.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arriving at the scene in Harlan a little after 4:30-a.m. wound-up in a stand-off with 36-year-old David Plagmann, who authorities say was armed. The news release says when Plagmann made aggressive movements toward law enforcement, he was shot by a deputy, and despite lifesaving measures, Plagmann died at the hospital.

The body of 31-year-old Alexis Martin was found inside the home. The incident was described as isolated and there was no threat to the community. The deputy involved in the shooting of Plagmann was put on administrative leave, which is a standard procedure.

(Reporting by Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)