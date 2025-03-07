Iowa help resources highlighted during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month and Iowa Problem Gambling Office project director Katie Bee says the first step is recognizing the issue.

“Problem gambling means participation in any form of gambling activity that creates one or more negative consequences to the individual experiencing problems with gambling their family or loved ones, employer or community,” Bee says. Bee talked about some of the signs of problem gambling in a presentation to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

“Some of them are an individual may need to gamble with increasing amounts of money in order to achieve the desired excitement that they initially had when participating in the behavior,” She says. “They may have had repeated unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back or stop their gambling behavior. They’re often preoccupied with gambling.” Bee says there are a couple of ways to get help. “We have ‘Your Life Iowa‘ and 1-800-BETTS-OFF. Iowans can call 1-800-BETTS-OFF, or they could visit Your Life Iowa helpline, there’s a website, that website offers calls, online chat, as well as text options,” Bee says.

She talked about some of the things they see. “In state fiscal year 2024 there were over 1,300 calls to 1-800-BETTS-OFF. And in addition, in state fiscal year ’24 there was just over 74,000 visits to Your Life Iowa, to the gambling page, specifically,” she says. Bee says those who called were evaluated and then directed to the help they need.

“A little over 1,400 Iowans received an evaluation, and they were recommended to gambling treatment,” she says. Bee says the programs are free and confidential.