Man charged in Sioux City cold case murder now back in Iowa

The man accused of murder in the 1983 shooting death of a Sioux City woman has been returned to Iowa.

Sixty-two-year-old Thomas Duane Popp was extradited from Washington State this weekend and is now in the Woodbury County Jail on a three-million-dollar bond. Popp was arrested January 11th by Longview, Washington police on a first-degree murder warrant from Sioux City in the death of then 18-year-old Teri McCauley. A Woodbury County Grand Jury indicted Popp on January 10th.

McCauley was last seen alive on September 27th, 1983 and her mother filed a missing person report on October 5th. Her body was found less than 24 hours later. She had been shot to death with a shotgun.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)