Ten days from the start of spring, is the drought rebounding in Iowa?

Moderate drought conditions expanded slightly last month in central and eastern Iowa, according to the state’s latest Water Summary Update.

Jessica Reese McIntyre, an environmental specialist with the Iowa DNR, says she’ll be watching closely for worsening drought conditions, but she adds, winter is typically the driest time of the year in Iowa.

McIntyre says, “In the month of February, we saw another month of below-average precipitation, just as we did in January.”

The state’s average snowfall in February was four-point-eight inches, nearly two inches below normal.

“While this could raise concerns about potential drought conditions worsening, it’s still winter,” she says, “and winter is when we receive the least amount of precipitation across the state, and also, the ground is still frozen.”

The National Weather Service forecast for March indicates a slight chance for above-average precipitation in the eastern half of Iowa and average precipitation in the western half.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)