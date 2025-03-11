Iowa’s governor says Trump ‘mindset’ will yield results after ‘bumpy’ period

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says while things are “bumpy” right now, Reynolds says she appreciates President Trump’s moves to address the government’s $36 trillion in debt.

“You know, this is a different administration from the first go-round,” Reynolds said earlier today. “I think they’ve spent the last four years really preparing for this opportunity. They’ve hit the ground running. The pace is incredible.”

Reynolds has asked state agency leaders to come up with plans for moving all or part of a federal agency to Iowa. “We’re not getting the outcomes that we should be getting for the amount of money that we’re investing in these agencies, so I appreciate the mindset and the vision that they bring to the table,” Reynolds said. “I think that it is going to be bumpy for a while.”

Reynolds made her comments during a “Free Enterprise Summit” hosted by a think tank called the Common Sense Institute. The organization gave Reynolds its first “Trailblazer” award.

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also spoke at the event, telling the crowd the Trump Administration is off to “a fast start” on cutting regulations and securing the border. However, Ducey –the former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery — addressed dips in the stock market after Trump’s tariff announcements.

“I know that the president ran on this agenda and he won on this agenda,” Ducey said, “and I think it’s important that he communicates why he’s doing certain parts of the agenda so that the consumer and consumer confidence and small business person business formation isn’t slowed by some of the patch we’ll have to get through to get to the other side.”

Ducey served two terms as Arizona’s governor, leaving office in early 2023.