No measles outbreaks in Iowa yet, expert calls vaccines solid

Cases of measles are being reported in a dozen states, with outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. So far, there are no outbreaks reported in Iowa — or in any Midwestern state — but that could quickly change.

Megan Meller, an infection preventionist with Gundersen Health, says measles is an airborne, extremely infectious, and potentially-severe rash illness and most of the cases are in populations of people who are unvaccinated.

“Measles is very preventable,” Meller says. “There’s two vaccines that children get in their youth, and it prevents measles infections, and what it’s nice about is it prevents you from spreading measles to other people. So it not only protects you, but it protects others as well.”

Meller says she understands some people have concerns about vaccines, but she says the evidence in favor of vaccines is “astoundingly solid.” She says it’s vital to stay up-to-date on shots.

“One of the things that I think we tend to forget as a society is that there are individuals out there who are immunocompromised, or who can’t otherwise protect themselves or who can’t get vaccinations, who can be protected because you get protected,” Meller says. “Also young children. They have to be a certain age before they can get a measles vaccine, so that means at that really critical period of development, they’re completely vulnerable.”

The CDC reports more than 200 measles cases this year in 12 states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington.

“Currently, there aren’t any cases of measles identified within any of the Midwest states. That’s not to say that can’t happen in the future, because people travel all the time,” Meller says. “It’s really important if you are vaccinated, or if you’re unsure about your vaccination status, to talk to your healthcare provider.”

Before the measles vaccine came out in the early 1960s, the disease caused some 48,000 people in the U.S. to be hospitalized, and up to 500 deaths each year. While most children are vaccinated now, she notes, adults may be eligible for a measles booster that can offer more protection.

“It’s really important to protect those who can’t be protected, and it’s such a simple act to get immunized,” Meller says. “One of the other things, too, with measles is that there can be some very rare complications, and we’re starting to hear about that now in the media — of a child who recently passed away. These are rare complications, but they are also easily preventable through getting a vaccination.”

