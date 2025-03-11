Republican wins special election for Iowa House seat with 51.5% of the vote

A Republican has won a special election in southeast Iowa for a seat in the Iowa House.

State Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison died on January 31 and Blaine Watkins of Donnelson has been elected to replace him. Watkins earned a political science degree from Grand View University in December and had worked as a clerk for a state senator from Lee County for the past two years.

Watkins finished 3.3% ahead of Democrat Nannette Watkins, a small business owner from Fort Madison. President Trump won House District 100 by over 27 points last November.

After the Lee County Board of Supervisors certifies the special election results and Watkins is sworn into office, House Republicans will hold 67 of 100 seats in the Iowa House.