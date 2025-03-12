Iowa House votes to let 8th graders play varsity sports during school year

Iowa school boards could decide to let eighth graders play high school sports *during the school year* under a bill that’s passed the House.

Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull is the bill’s sponsor. “A little background on this, currently if you are an eighth grader, you can softball and baseball in the summer. This would allow you to play fall, winter and spring sports,” Wheeler said. “There are several other states that allow this to happen.”

Wheeler, who is a high school baseball coach, said a couple of high schools in his area didn’t have enough players to field girls basketball teams this past season.

“We have coaches that are asking for this and I think there’s great opportunity there. If you can get to these students in eighth grade, you have a better chance — it’s not just about development and things like that — you have a better chance of keeping them out (for sports) throughout rest of their high school career,” Wheeler said. “I also think it’s a sense of pride to be able to play for your school and I also think it’s fairness for these individuals and students to make sure that they can field sports and be able to compete on behalf of their school.”

The bill passed the House on an 89-2 vote and goes to the Senate for consideration. Groups representing rural schools, urban schools and Catholic schools have registered as undecided on the bill, while the Iowa Association of Christian Schools is in favor of it. The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association, which governs boys sports, have not weighed in on the proposal.

Thirteen states currently allow eighth graders to compete at the varsity level during the school year.