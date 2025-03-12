Minnesota Gov. Walz headed to Iowa for town hall

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — the Democratic Party’s 2024 VP nominee — tonight said he’s “hitting the road, traveling to red states…to lend a megaphone to the people” and his first stop will be at a town hall meeting in Iowa Friday.

During an interview on MSNBC tonight, Walz said he plans to “use the platform that I have” because Democrats must make it “absolutely clear” there’s a difference between the two major parties. Walz will be in Des Moines and the site was picked because it’s in Iowa’s third congressional district. Walz said he intends to let people know how Zach Nunn, the Republican who represents the third district, has voted this year. Nunn was reelected to a second term in the U.S. House last November by a four point margin.

Walz did not campaign in Iowa last year as his party’s vice presidential nominee, but Walz did visit the 2023 Iowa State Fair with Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart to campaign on Joe Biden’s behalf.

Walz is the second high profile politician to visit Iowa in 2025. Last month, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held events in Iowa City and urged Iowa Democrats to contact Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks to oppose GOP spending plans. The first district, where Miller-Meeks won reelection by fewer than a thousand votes, and the third district, which Nunn represents, have been labeled as targeted races for Democrats in the 2026 election.