One person dead in Sioux City accident

One person died in an accident Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 75 and C-80 near Sioux City at the Plymouth County border.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill says the accident happened when a Jeep truck crossed Highway 75 into the path of another truck. “The Dodge truck pulling the trailer broadsided that Jeep truck, causing that Jeep to go into the ditch, and then causing the Dodge truck to flip on its top,” he says. The trailer of the Dodge truck hit another car.

The driver of the Dodge did not survive the accident. “The 64 year old male who was driving the Dodge pickup truck sadly died at the scene,” he says. The dead driver is from Kansas. The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with injuries and was cited for failing to yield. The driver of the other car was not injured. No names have been released. The two highways were shut down for a couple of hours after the accident.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)