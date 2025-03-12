Only hours remain in ISU drive to ‘give the gift of life’

One of the largest student-run blood drives in the country is underway this afternoon at Iowa State University.

Emily Holley, spokeswoman for the central Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross, says this is the third and final day for the annual effort, which is being organized by ISU students.

“They really work incredibly hard to publicize the drive,” Holley says. “They work with community businesses to provide different incentives to blood donors, and they really work hard at recruiting students to come and give blood.”

The blood drive is open to all ISU students, faculty and staff — and to anyone from Ames or central Iowa.

“They don’t need an appointment, but we always encourage appointments,” Holley says, “and the best way to do that is to go to RedCrossBlood.org and you can use the sponsor code ‘CYCLONES’ and that’ll get you right to that blood drive.”

Since the blood drive started on Monday, more than 700 donors have taken part, and the tally may be well over a thousand before ending today at 5 PM. The blood drive is underway in the Great Hall of ISU’s Memorial Union.

While donors may get a sense of satisfaction in giving blood, Holley says there may also be a bonus or two. “There are commemorative t-shirts, while supplies last,” Holley says, “and then also, we are doing free A1C testing as part of March being Red Cross Month, and we’re working to promote the health of communities.”

That testing can help health care professionals to determine a person’s risk for diabetes.