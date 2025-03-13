Bill would require 80% of UI medical, dental students be Iowa residents

A bill passed by the Iowa House would require at least 80 percent of students accepted by the University of Iowa’s medical and dental schools be residents of Iowa. The schools would also have to prioritize Iowa natives as well as those who’ve graduated from Iowa universities for medical residency and fellowship spots in University of Iowa Health Care.

Republican Representative Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge said it’s about increasing the number of doctors who practice in Iowa.

“Unfortunately, University of Iowa’s retention of the physician workforce in Iowa is not providing the results for the entire state that we’d like to see,” Meyer said. “From 2020-2024, Iowa natives graduating from the state medical school — 81% of them left for residency. In 2024, UIHC residents only remained in Iowa at 44% after completing their training.”

Representative Heather Matson, a Democrat from Ankeny, opposed the bill. She cited a Legislative Services Agency estimate that the University of Iowa could lose over $5.6 million over the next five years in tuition from out-of-state students.

“I am absolutely sympathetic to the physician workforce shortage,” she said, “…but I cannot support losing the tool of out-of-state tuition and welcoming more people — and quite frankly more future physicians to become Iowans — for the possible chance that Iowans will choose to stay and practice here.”

Representative Adam Zabner, a Democrat from Iowa City, suggested the legislature wouldn’t require 80% of the players on the Hawkeye, Cyclone or Panther football teams to be Iowa residents and it shouldn’t be the standard for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics either.

“This bill will limit the ability of our medical school to be at the top of its game,” Zabner said. “It will limit the ability of kids from Iowa to go to medical school and be around the top talent in the country.”

Meyer said officials in other states like Texas and Florida limit enrollment in medical schools to residents of their states. “And I think it’s demeaning to all Iowans that those voting ‘no’ on this bill don’t believe Iowa creates the bright students and can train them to be great doctors in our state,” Meyer said.

Iowa residents made up 70% of the most recent classes in the University of Iowa’s medical and dentistry programs. The bill passed the House on a 67-28 vote and now goes to the Iowa Senate for review.

(This post has been updated to correctly identify Rep. Heather Matson.)