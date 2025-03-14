Bill would let Iowa AG, judges, legislators seek professional weapons permit

The Iowa House has voted to let state legislators, Iowa’s attorney general and judges apply for a professional permit to carry a weapon while at work.

State law says professional weapons permits may be issued to people whose employment reasonably justifies being armed. Under the bill, members of the Iowa House and Senate, Iowa’s attorney general and the deputy and assistant state attorneys general would be allowed to apply for a professional weapon permit. They could carry a concealed weapon not only while at work but while traveling to or from the work. Judges would only be allowed to carry a concealed weapon while in a courtroom and the Iowa Supreme Court could require additional training.

A state law passed in 2017 allows gun owners to bring a concealed handgun into the state capitol if they have a valid weapons permit.

The bill on professional weapons permit for state officials passed the House on a 79-17 vote and goes to the Iowa Senate for consideration.