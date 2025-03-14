Congresswoman Hinson slams Minnesota’s deficit as state’s governor visits Iowa

Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz is scheduled to appear at a town hall event in Des Moines at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Walz posted on social media: “If your Republican representative won’t meet with you because their agenda is so unpopular, maybe a Democrat will.”

Second District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she’s not ducking the GOP agenda — or her Iowa constituents.

“I spent all day out in the district yesterday, and I have a record of doing town halls,” Hinson says. “I have already been public that I’m scheduling those right now, and anyone who wants to come to my future town hall meetings that I will be doing can do so by subscribing to our newsletter.”

Reports say the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee warned vulnerable Republicans not to hold in-person town hall events after several viral instances where they were scolded by the members of the public.

Hinson suggests she has nothing from which to hide.

“I gotta’ say I love that Tim Walz is leaving his budget deficit in Minnesota to come to Iowa to learn how we balance budgets here, because I think he’s taken Minnesota in the wrong direction,” Hinson says. “I’m certainly glad he’s not the vice president, and I’m glad to see that we are actually starting to move this country in the right direction.”

Leaders of the Iowa Democratic Party are quoted as saying the Walz event in Iowa is sold out.