Fran McCaffery era over at Iowa

The University of lowa is making a leadership change with its men’s basketball program, athletic director Beth Goetz announced on Friday.

“Fran McCaffery has been an integral part of our Hawkeye family for the past 15 years. He is a tremendous coach and teacher, and we are grateful for the positive impact he has made on the institution and the community,” said Goetz. “We have a deep appreciation for his dedication to our student-athletes and his passion for the game that will have a lasting impact on our program.”

McCaffery has the most victories in lowa history with 297, including a record 143 Big Ten wins. He has led the Hawkeyes to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2022. McCaffery has guided seven players to first-team All-Big Ten status, including four consensus All-Americans and the 2020 & 2021 National and Big Ten Player of the Year, Luka Garza.

The University of lowa will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.