Iowa House bill sets training requirement for recycling EV batteries

The Iowa House has unanimously voted to set new training standards for people who recycle the batteries from electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles that can run on battery power or gasoline.

Under the bill, the Iowa DOT would approve a training program and issue certificates to those who complete it. “There are some risks in handling these large batteries,” Representative Chad Behn of Boone said. “Beginning in 2027, those who are recycling the batteries out of these vehicles would be required to complete an education program on how to handle and store these high voltage batteries.”

Over 14,500 electric vehicles were licensed in Iowa by the end of last year. Experts say EV batteries typically last between eight to 12 years before they must be replaced. When high voltage batteries are removed from vehicles, any remaining charge in the battery is drained, then it’s shredded into a black powder. That powder contains valuable minerals that can be used to make more batteries.

Twenty states already have laws on EV battery recycling.