Two men arrested in Hamilton County scam

Two men are facing charges in Kossuth County after investigators found a car linked to a scam in Hamilton County that cost a man $10,000.

The driver identified as Eddie Benitez. Abrias was arrested for first-degree theft. Abreas had three cell phones in his possession, one of which he’ll have the address of the victim in Hamilton County saved in its maps app. Another individual, Carlos Guzman, of Fort Dodge, was determined to be involved, and arrest warrant for theft was issued by Kosuth County.

Both Abrias and Guzman were also charged with impersonation of a public official.

